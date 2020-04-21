HALIFAX -- An RCMP officer who was injured in the deadly weekend rampage in Nova Scotia says he is overwhelmed by the outpouring of support and “surrounded with love” as he recovers at home.

Const. Chad Morrison, an 11-year veteran of the RCMP, was released from hospital Monday after being treated for gunshot wounds he sustained in the attack.

“I wanted to send a message to let you know that I am home with my family, and I am doing well,” said Morrison in a Facebook post.

“I am overwhelmed though by the calls, FB messages, cards, flowers, cookies, well-wishes, condolences and offers to help. There are so many people that I would like to thank for their kindness and friendship over the last two days.”

Morrison thanked the paramedics, nurses, doctors, surgeons and medical staff who cared for him, as well as his family, friends, co-workers and those who greeted him when he arrived at his home in Lantz, N.S. following his release from hospital.

“For anybody who is worried about me, there is no need. I am okay and surrounded with love,” said Morrison.

“I consider myself extremely lucky to be alive right now, and I am grateful for everything I have.”

Morrison also expressed his sympathies for the many victims and their families, including those of Const. Heidi Stevenson, a 23-year veteran of the RCMP, who was killed while responding to the incident.

As of Monday, RCMP said at least 18 people had been killed in the weekend attack, which spanned 16 crime scenes in several Nova Scotia communities.

Police said it’s likely there will be more victims as investigators continue to process the crime scenes, which include five structure fires.

“I am so deeply sorry for your losses,” said Morrison in his post. “My family and I will have you in our thoughts.”