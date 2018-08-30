

CTV Atlantic





A sailor is expected to make a full recovery after he suffered an injury and had to be rescued from an oil tanker off Nova Scotia.

The 900-foot oil tanker was 230 nautical miles southeast of Halifax when the sailor sustained the injury around 5 p.m. Tuesday.

The Canadian Armed Forces sent a Cormorant helicopter and a Hercules Aircraft to the oil tanker, but they had to wait until the vessel got closer to land before attempting the rescue.

“The conditions on scene were good. The size of the vessel made the extraction straightforward and the patient was transferred and is expected to make a full recovery in Halifax,” said Maj. Mark Norris of the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre.

The Cormorant helicopter containing the sailor landed safely at Windsor Park in Halifax on Wednesday.