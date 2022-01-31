Inmate at Saint John correctional facility dies; foul play not suspected

An inmate at the Saint John Regional Correctional Centre in Saint John, N.B., has died, according to a news release from the province.

The release says the inmate was transported to the Saint John Regional Hospital on Saturday. He died the following day.

The man was serving a sentence in custody.

"This information is being released in accordance with the department's policy. Neither foul play nor self-harm are suspected," reads the release.

As per policy, the office of the coroner has been advised.