Inmate at Truro women’s prison faces attempted murder charge after stabbing
The Nova Institution for Women is seen in Truro, N.S. in this file photo from May 6, 2014. (Andrew Vaughan/THE CANADIAN PRESS)
HALIFAX -- A 31-year-old inmate at a women's prison in Truro, N.S., is facing charges, including attempted murder, following a stabbing at the prison on Saturday.
Truro police say shortly after 5 p.m. on Dec. 5, officers responded to a report that an inmate had been stabbed at the Nova Institution for Women, located on James St.
The victim, a 39-year-old inmate, suffered numerous stab wounds and was transported to the Colchester East Hants Health Centre. She has since been released from hospital.
Police charged a 31-year-old inmate with attempted murder, along with other weapons-related charges.
The accused is expected to appear in Truro Provincial Court on Monday.