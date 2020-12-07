HALIFAX -- A 31-year-old inmate at a women's prison in Truro, N.S., is facing charges, including attempted murder, following a stabbing at the prison on Saturday.

Truro police say shortly after 5 p.m. on Dec. 5, officers responded to a report that an inmate had been stabbed at the Nova Institution for Women, located on James St.

The victim, a 39-year-old inmate, suffered numerous stab wounds and was transported to the Colchester East Hants Health Centre. She has since been released from hospital.

Police charged a 31-year-old inmate with attempted murder, along with other weapons-related charges.

The accused is expected to appear in Truro Provincial Court on Monday.