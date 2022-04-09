Inmate dies while in custody in New Brunswick prison
An inmate has died while in custody at a prison in Renous, N.B.
A release from Correctional Service Canada says Dany Bernatchez was an inmate at the Atlantic Institution at the time of his death.
Bernatchez was serving a sentence for 13 years and one month since January 2017 for over a dozen charges, including pointing a firearm, disguise with intent, robbery, and assault causing bodily harm.
Bernatchez's next of kin have been notified.
No other details about the inmate, or the date of death, were released.
"As in all cases involving the death of an inmate, Correctional Service Canada (CSC) will review the circumstances," reads the release. "CSC policy requires that the police and the coroner be notified."
