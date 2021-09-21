ST. JOHN'S, N.L. -- An inmate at a jail in St. John's has died after being found unresponsive in his cell and officials say his death and its circumstances will undergo a "thorough review."

A spokeswoman from Newfoundland and Labrador's Justice Department said today the inmate at Her Majesty's Penitentiary was transported to hospital after he was found on Sept. 16.

Danielle Barron says he died three days later, though she did not provide details about the cause or circumstances of his death.

Barron said in an email a "thorough review" will examine how he died as well as the staff's response.

His death is at least the sixth death of an inmate in the province to be reviewed or investigated since 2017.

Two women died at a women's correctional facility in Clarenville, N.L., in 2018, and three other men at Her Majesty's Penitentiary have died since 2017, including one whose death prompted charges against 10 correctional officers last year.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 21, 2021.