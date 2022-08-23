Inmate who escaped from Burnside jail arrested in Annapolis Valley

An inmate who escaped from a Halifax-area jail Monday afternoon has been arrested in Nova Scotia's Annapolis Valley.

Halifax Regional Police say 43-year-old Ryan Taylor Wilband escaped from the Central Nova Scotia Correctional Facility in Dartmouth, N.S., around 12:30 p.m.

Police say Wilband left the area on foot and was reported missing that day.

Police alerted the public to the inmate’s escape shortly after noon Tuesday.

The RCMP confirmed to CTV News that they arrested Wilband at a home in Kingston, N.S., around 2 p.m.

Wilband has been in custody at the Central Nova Scotia Correctional Facility -- also known as the Burnside jail – on charges of robbery, theft, possession of a weapon dangerous to the public and breaches of probation.

The Department of Justice says it is conducting a "full review" of the incident.

