GUYSBOROUGH, N.S. -- An inquiry set to open Monday in the case of Lionel Desmond, the Afghan war veteran who killed his mother, wife and daughter before turning the weapon on himself in early 2017, has adjourned without hearing any testimony.

Lawyers, government officials and relatives had gathered in a Guysborough, N.S., municipal building for the inquiry that also aims to determine what can be done to prevent similar tragedies.

But the commissioner overseeing the inquiry, provincial court Judge Warren Zimmer, announced that he had received a request for adjournment Friday after the parents of Desmond's wife switched lawyers. Tom Macdonald said he was hired Friday to represent Ricky and Thelma Borden at the inquiry.

Zimmer agreed to postpone the hearings until early in the new year, saying that with about 120,000 pages of documents to review, it would be unfair to proceed without giving the family's lawyer time to prepare.

"Would it result in an actual or perceived unfairness to the Borden family in the circumstances?" he asked "I would say, likely, because they would be here unprepared, not engaged the way they would like to be and have the right to be."

He said the adjournment would be for roughly 60 days, and the inquiry would accelerate its schedule in the new year to make up for lost time.

Desmond, a 33-year-old retired corporal who lived in Upper Big Tracadie, N.S., had been diagnosed with PTSD after two violent tours in Afghanistan in 2007.

In the months after the murder-suicide, relatives repeatedly said Desmond had sought treatment for his mental illness and post-concussion disorder.

They said he never got the help he needed before Jan. 3, 2017, the day Desmond bought a gun and shot his wife Shanna, 31, their 10-year-daughter Aaliyah, his mother Brenda, 52, and himself.

The inquiry is to examine whether Desmond had access to mental health and domestic violence services -- and whether he should have been able to buy a rifle. It will also investigate whether the health care and social services providers he dealt with were trained to recognize occupational stress injuries or domestic violence.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 18, 2019.