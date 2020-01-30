HALIFAX -- An inquiry is continuing today in Guysborough, N.S. into the case of a former soldier who shot his wife, mother and daughter before killing himself.

The inquiry is examining whether Lionel Desmond had access to mental health and domestic violence services -- and whether he should have been able to buy a gun on Jan. 3, 2017 -- the date of the killings in Upper Big Tracadie.

Yesterday, lead RCMP investigator Cpl. Gerry Rose-Berthiaume told the inquiry that family members told him Desmond had struggled to cope after returning from Afghanistan in 2007.

He learned that Desmond had conflicts with his wife, Shanna, that seemed to spiral further out of control after he drove his wife's new truck off an icy road on New Year's Eve.

Rose-Berthiaume said family members told investigators that Desmond remained distressed after the incident, and there were tensions through the night until Shanna asked him to leave her home.

Desmond checked himself into a hospital in Antigonish and was released after spending a night there and being seen by two doctors.

He packed his clothes and took them to a relative's home on Jan. 2 and the next day drove into Antigonish and bought a gun that the inquiry has previously heard described as a "military style carbine."

Rose-Berthiaume testified that, when Desmond set off to his wife's home a short time later, he had changed into a full camouflage outfit.

He told the inquiry that, in his opinion, the killings constituted first-degree murder.

Warning: Live blog contains graphic details.