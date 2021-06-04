Members of the Mass Casualty Commission team are visiting the small Nova Scotia community where last year's April tragedy began as part of its fact-finding work.

The Commission issued a community notice on its website regarding its visit to Portapique at the end of May. The notice says members of several teams with the Commission, including the investigations, legal, research, and community engagement teams are part of the group.

"We plan to spend time walking around the roads that make up the Portapique community," the Commission writes. "Some members of the team may be there most of the day, depending on their role."

The site visit was expected to begin at 9 AM.

The Commission says staff with the joint federal/provincial body are considered essential workers under COVID-19 public health restrictions.

This is a developing story. More to come.