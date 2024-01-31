ATLANTIC
Atlantic

    • Inquiry releasing report today on Afghanistan vet who killed his family and himself

    Lionel Desmond (front row, far right) was part of the 2nd battalion, of the Royal Canadian Regiment, based at CFB Gagetown and shown in this 2007 handout photo taken in Panjwai district in between patrol base Wilson and Masum Ghar in Afghanistan. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Facebook-Trev Bungay) Lionel Desmond (front row, far right) was part of the 2nd battalion, of the Royal Canadian Regiment, based at CFB Gagetown and shown in this 2007 handout photo taken in Panjwai district in between patrol base Wilson and Masum Ghar in Afghanistan. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Facebook-Trev Bungay)
    Share
    PORT HAWKESBURY, N.S. -

    Seven years after a former Canadian soldier fatally shot three family members and himself in rural Nova Scotia, a provincial inquiry is scheduled to release today a final report explaining what happened and how to prevent a similar tragedy.

    The much-delayed fatality inquiry investigated why Afghanistan war veteran Lionel Desmond killed his mother, wife and 10-year-old daughter before taking his own life with a semi-automatic rifle on Jan. 3, 2017.

    During 53 days of hearings, the inquiry learned the former infantryman was diagnosed with severe post-traumatic stress disorder and major depression in 2011 after he saw intense combat in Afghanistan in 2007.

    Though he received four years of treatment while he was still in the military, the inquiry heard that his mental health was still poor and his marriage was in trouble when he was medically released from the Armed Forces in 2015 and took part in a residential treatment program in Montreal in 2016.

    More importantly, the inquiry was told the 33-year-old former corporal did not receive any therapeutic treatment during the four months after he returned home to Upper Big Tracadie, N.S., in August 2016.

    The inquiry was asked to determine if Desmond had access to appropriate mental-health care, and whether his family had adequate access to domestic violence intervention services.

    As well, the inquiry investigated Desmond's access to firearms and how health-care professionals and police officers assessed the risk of intimate partner violence.

    The inquiry can't find fault in terms of criminal or civil liability, and its recommendations are not binding.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 31, 2024.

    For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Losing weight is hard. Here are 5 things to keep in mind

    Failure to shed pounds is often not about lacking the willpower to make important lifestyle changes, such as eating healthier, reducing calories and increasing physical activity. The dirty little secret is that our bodies are programmed by evolution to hold on to fat.

    These are the 5 headlines you should read this morning

    All five hockey players facing charges in connection with an alleged group sexual assault in 2018 are identified, Canada is not expected to get any new medals from the 2022 Olympics after a Russian skater was disqualified in a doping case and an explorer claims to have possibly found the plane wreckage of one of the world's most famous pilots. Here's what you need to know to start your day.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Regina

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News