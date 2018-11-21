

CTV Atlantic





Whether you're trying to drop five pounds or 50, the journey can be difficult.

A Maritime mom has balanced her full-time job while taking care of her two kids and losing an amazing 175 pounds in the process.

“These are the pants I was wearing in 2010 and they are a size 24,” said Dawn Tree of Truro. “These are the pants I'm wearing now, and they're a size 6!”

It's been eight years since Tree changed her life around.

Seven days before Christmas, she weighed 311 pounds and the 27-year-old made the decision to become her best self.

“My husband and I were really wanting to start a family, and we just couldn't get pregnant,” Tree said. “That was really important to me, I always wanted to be a mom.”

Dawn didn't fall into any fad diets, or quick-fix weight loss schemes. She started slow and easy: she cut out junk food, pop, chips, fast food and started a regular gym routine of cardio and weight-lifting several times a week.

“It wasn't necessarily about ‘I want to be thin, I want to be skinny,’ it was about, ‘I want to be able to do more, I want to run around with my kids, eventually someday when I have kids, I want to be able to go on vacations and go hiking - different things like that,’” Tree said.

Within a year she lost 150 pounds.

It wasn't long after that she was pregnant with her first child.

Fast forward a few years, she and her husband are the proud parents of a boy and girl.

She says keeping up with her healthy lifestyle has been challenging at times.

“Having two kids, it gets exhausting at times,” Tree said. “To be able to plan your meals, go to the gym, and just keep up with them and be the mom that you want to be for them, and be active in their life.”

After baby number two, she had some weight to lose to feel her best.

That's when she enlisted the help of nutrition coach and personal trainer Jeff Snow.

“To be able to get back to those ways that she did originally, but hopefully in a more sustainable manner, was really what our goal was,” said Snow.

With Snow’s coaching, Tree lost another 80 pounds as Dawn continued to push her limits and set new goals. She entered a figure competition, a powerlifting meet, and ran two half-marathons and two marathons.

“I’ve never seen somebody set goals the way she does,” Snow said. “But not only that, once she set them, she follows through with achieving them. It's just an absolute pleasure to coach somebody like Dawn.”

The 35-year-old mother says she's open about her story because she wants to empower and encourage other parents.

“There is a lot of heartache, and blood, sweat and tears that goes into a process like this because you really got to look at yourself inwards as well as your outside, your physical appearance,” Tree said. “But I'm really happy with what my life has brought me so far, and the experiences I’ve had and continue to have.”

The every-day Wonder Woman continues to push her limits.

She has her sights set on the New York marathon and she's even considering an Ironman triathlon someday.

“My family is important to me, so because they're a priority, I have to make myself a priority so that I can be the best person, the best mom, the best wife I can be for them,” Tree said.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Suzette Belliveau.