Crews are cleaning up after an intense thunderstorm swept across New Brunswick Monday evening, knocking down trees and leaving thousand in the dark in some communities.

There is a significant amount of damage in the Fredericton area, which saw a number of trees and power lines downed, as well as localized flooding.

Roughly 4,000 Fredericton residents were without power at the height of the storm.

The city says crews are working to remove trees. Residents are also being asked to stay away from downed power lines.

According to NB Power’s outage map, close to 800 New Brunswickers were still without power as of 11:45 a.m., with roughly 625 of those outages reported in Fredericton and surrounding areas.