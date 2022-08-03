International shortage of epidural catheters being closely monitored in N.B.
Pregnant people in New Brunswick are concerned about what pain management will be available for them in the coming weeks due to a global shortage of epidural supplies.
Marlene Brymer had an epidural with her first baby in 2020 and is due with her second in September.
She says she has a lot of questions for her next appointment.
"How long is this going to last? Is this going to affect me? Or is it just another one of those things you have to worry about when you are pregnant,” Brymer wonders.
"You know, it's worrying from multiple point of views,” said Brittany Stairs, president of the New Brunswick Midwives Association. “I think supporting peoples choices, especially in labour, but anything regarding their body, is really important and so having one of those choices taken away is never an ideal situation.”
Horizon Health said in a statement that they are closely monitoring the international shortage of epidural catheters and they are working with partners at Service New Brunswick and Vitalite – as well as suppliers – to secure additional inventory.
"We're not, as I understand it, rationing any of the certain materials related to an epidural at this point,” said Anthony Knight, CEO of the New Brunswick Medical Society. “However, this does place strain on physicians and patients and causes anxiety and worry for many.”
Brymer is wondering how prepared hospitals in the province are if epidurals eventually become unavailable.
"It does affect pain management, (it) does affect how well your delivery goes, how quickly,” she said. “If you need any other interventions… alternative methods become really important in those cases.”
Stairs hopes that it doesn’t become necessary to need other pain management tools.
"Epidurals can be very helpful and beneficial to help keep the labour as smooth and normal as possible,” she said. “One tool that we are so used to having at our disposal, not having that, or potentially not having that, is worrying for clients and worrying for providers that there might be a shortage.”
Horizon says they currently have approximately three to four weeks worth of epidural catheters on hand and are working to secure more.
"If we do get to the point where some type of rationing or management of the supply of epidurals is required I'm sure physician leaders and healthcare authority officials will work closely to provide the most appropriate care to patients," Knight said.
