HALIFAX -- The emerald ash borer has arrived in Fredericton.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) has confirmed that the invasive species, which is highly destructive to ash trees, was found by municipal staff in a tree in the Forest Hill area of the city near the Princess Margaret Bridge.

"The insect has already killed millions of trees in North America," the city wrote in a news release. "It was first discovered in New Brunswick in 2018, when it was found in Edmundston. It was found in Oromocto, NB and Moncton, NB in 2019."

City Parks & Trees staff have been monitoring the ash borer since 2008 and will continue to implement a city-wide management plan to detect the pest, treat a limited number of ash trees, remove infected ash trees, and replant with different species.

The city says it will increase monitoring of trees in the Forest Hill area this summer.

Residents can learn more about the city’s emerald ash borer management plan, the emerald ash borer, ash trees, and warning signs by visiting www.fredericton.ca/AshBorer.

They can also contact Parks & Trees with their questions by calling 506-460-2020 or emailing parkstrees@fredericton.ca.