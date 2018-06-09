

The peaceful scene along Cape Breton’s Bras D’Or Lake on Saturday was picture perfect for a couple to tie the knot.

But it was a stark contrast to the scene early Thursday morning as a devastating fire completely destroyed the main building of the iconic Inverary Resort.

“It’s definitely difficult, but we have an amazing team here at the Inverary,” says Matt MacAulay, operations manager at Inverary Resort. “They’ve been bending over backwards to help us get through this.

A wedding was held at the Inverary Resort on Saturday, the first event to be hosted since Thursday's devastating fire. It’s hoped it will be the first of many new beginnings to rise from the ashes, as the community of Baddeck continues to pick up the pieces following the fire.

MacAulay admits it’s been an emotional rollercoaster as staff try to accommodate special events that were booked here months, if not years ago, in the wake of a fire that destroyed so much.

“We’re pretty fortunate to have a great sized property, with food and beverage outside of our main building. It’s the way we were able to serve breakfast to our guests mere hours after the fire and it’s how we intend to succeed in fulfilling our event promises this summer,” says MacAulay.

Rooms at the inn are still occupied amidst all of the charred rubble.

One couple, visiting from the Netherlands, were shocked to show up for their reservation and learn about the fire for the first time.

“We just arrived and we see the hotel is burned. So we must wait to see if our reservation is well,” said the couple.

As events continue at the Inverary, so too does the investigation into the cause of the fire. RCMP had no further update on the cause Saturday.

CTV News has confirmed that the fire hydrant in front of the main building wasn’t working when the fire broke out.

The Inverary’s owners say they intend to rebuild one day, and they’re grateful for all of the support from the community.

“We’ve had other hotels washing some laundry for us, we’ve had desks donated from other places to help us figure things out in the meantime. It’s been amazing to watch everybody support us,” says MacAulay.

