HALIFAX -- A man is facing charges after a boat was set on fire in Cheticamp, N.S., last week.

Police say on Dec. 11, just before 10 p.m., police, fire, and EHS responded to a local business on Hache Road where a boat was on fire.

Police say their investigation revealed the fire was deliberately set. No one was injured.

Forty-six-year-old Blaze Anthony Basker of Inverness, N.S., was arrested at the scene, held in custody overnight, and appeared in Port Hawkesbury Provincial Court the next morning.

Basker is charged with arson, along with failing to comply with conditions. He was released on conditions and scheduled to appear again in Port Hawkesbury Provincial Court on Jan. 19 at 9:30 a.m.

Police say the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Cheticamp RCMP or Crime Stoppers.