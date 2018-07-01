

Inverness RCMP are asking the public for assistance in locating 31-year-old Colin Joseph Beaton.

Police say Beaton was last seen at 2:00 a.m. on June 30 prior to leaving a cottage in Harbourview, N.S.. He is described as a white male, 5’11” tall, 160 lbs. with red hair. He was last seen wearing a grey hoodie, jeans and rubber boots. Police say he left on foot and may be disoriented.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Inverness RCMP at 902-258-2213, or contact Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers.