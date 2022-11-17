Investigation into alleged sexual assault at 2003 World Juniors ongoing: Halifax police

An investigation into an alleged sexual assault during the 2003 International Ice Hockey Federation World Junior Championship is ongoing, roughly one month before Halifax and Moncton are set to host this year’s games.

The investigation began on July 21, 2022, when Halifax Regional Police received a report related to a sexual assault alleged to have occurred during the 2003 World Juniors in Halifax.

Hockey Canada previously confirmed that members of the 2003 men’s world junior roster were being investigated over allegations of a group sexual assault.

While no new information is being offered by police about the case, HRP says investigators from the Sexual Assault Investigative Team of the Special Victims Section are leading the investigation.

“Historical sexual assault investigations are complex, and investigators are pursuing numerous avenues and taking the necessary time to conduct a thorough investigation,” said police in a news release Thursday.

Anyone with information that has yet to be shared with investigators is encouraged to call police at 902-490-5020.

“It is important to remember that there is no statute of limitation on sexual assaults, and we encourage anyone who has been the victim of a sexual assault to contact police,” police continue. “We want victims to know that they will be treated with compassion, dignity and respect throughout the entire investigative process.”

Meanwhile, Hockey Canada has been under the microscope since May, when it was revealed the organization quietly settled a lawsuit after a woman claimed she was sexually assaulted by eight players, including members of the country's world junior team, following a 2018 gala in London, Ont.

The organization has said it has paid out millions to victims since the late 1980s.

Hockey Canada’s CEO and board of directors all resigned on Oct. 11.

With files from The Canadian Press