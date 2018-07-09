

CTV Atlantic





After responding to the report of a body being found in Halifax Harbour this morning, Halifax police have turned the investigation over the to the Department of Labour.

Police say they were called to the scene this morning when a body was found in the water below the McKay Bridge in the area of Africville Road.

Halifax firefighters helped recover the body and it was turned over to the Medical Examiner Service.

“Due to the circumstances, the investigation has been turned over to the Department of Labour to determine if this resulted from a work place incident,” Halifax police spokeswoman Const. Carol McIsaac said in a release.