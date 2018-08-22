

A breathalyzer test that didn’t go as expected has led to an investigation by Nova Scotia’s Serious Incident Response Team (SIRT).

Colchester District RCMP stopped the 24-year-old driver of a car early Sunday morning on suspicion of impaired driving.

“After several unsuccessful attempts to provide a sample into the approved screening device, as per the demand read to him, the driver was arrested for refusal,” the RCMP said in a news release. “The driver, a 24-year-old man from Kemptown, was injured during the course of his arrest. He was transported by police to hospital where he received treatment.”

Mounties charged the man with refusing a breathalyzer test and obstruction.

Because the suspect was injured during his arrest, the matter has been referred to SIRT.