Investigation underway after man shot and killed by Halifax police Saturday night

An investigation is underway into the weekend killing of a 59-year-old man who was shot by police during an incident in Dartmouth, N.S.

Nova Scotia’s Serious Incident Response Team (SIRT) is now leading the probe into what happened at the home on Carleton Street.

According to John Scott, the interim director of SIRT, it all started with a weapons call.

“With that, police came up. A shot was fired,” said Scott. “It appears the person that was fired at by police, got back inside the residence. With that, the police were dealing with basically a standoff.”

Scott says police eventually made their way into the home and found “the person that the officer had shot at was deceased."

The name of the victim has not been released, but a number of people told CTV News he worked on the waterfront.

“I've seen his car, but you never see him,” says Dave Doucet, who’s lived in the neighbourhood since 1995.

Other neighbours who spoke to CTV News described the victim as quiet, but friendly.

“[I] waved to him a few times, never talked to him or anything,” said Robert Kent.

The owner of the property was on-site Monday, cleaning up and sealing off the building. While declining an interview, he says the tenant had lived there about five years.

Scott says releasing information on the victim is not part of SIRT's mandate, and there is no timeline on the investigation.

"They're getting certainly cooperation from civilians, cooperation from the police, and things are moving along quite rapidly,” said Scott. “But that doesn't say that there couldn't be problems that arise that delay things."

Scott says the RCMP is helping find the facts of what happened.

Halifax Regional Police declined to comment -- directing all questions to SIRT.