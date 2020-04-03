HALIFAX -- The Integrated Criminal Investigation Division is asking for the public's assistance in solving a 30-year-old murder case.

On April 5, 1990 just before 11 a.m., police responded to a call on the west side of the grain elevators just south of South Bland Street in Halifax, where a citizen discovered the body of a woman under a set of stairs.

The woman was identified as Jean Hilda Myra, and her death was deemed a homicide.

Following the investigation, police learned Myra was residing at the Halifax YMCA at the time of her death.

Myra was last seen around midnight on April 4, 1990 leaving a tavern in the south end of Barrington Street. She was known to frequent the south end of Halifax.

Investigators believe there are people with information into the death of Myra.

Myra's case is part of the Nova Scotia Department of Justice Reward for Major Unsolved Crimes Program which offers a cash reward of up to $150,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of a person(s) responsible.

Anyone with information into the murder of Jean Hilda Myra is asked to contact RCMP or Crime Stoppers.