MONCTON, N.B. -- RCMP in Moncton, N.B., are asking for the public's help to identify a person of interest following a suspicious fire in the city early Monday.

The blaze in a two-storey apartment building, on Pine Street in the city's downtown, forced eight people from their homes around 6:15 a.m.

District Chief Charles LeBlanc of the Moncton Fire Department says the fire is "suspicious in nature," but there is a lot of damage and the investigation will take time.

He said crews were "slowly and meticulously" combing through the scene Tuesday, but more time will be needed to determine the cause.

RCMP are looking to speak with a man wearing a green coat who was seen in the area at the time of the fire.

Police are also asking for anyone who may have photos or video of the fire, especially in its early stages, to share their images with investigators.

One woman received minor burns in the fire during her escape as she was struck by falling debris.

The Red Cross said it assisted a woman, a man and three children from one unit with emergency lodging, food, clothing purchases and other basics.