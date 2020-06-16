Advertisement
Investigators think four Moncton-area brush fires were deliberately set
Published Tuesday, June 16, 2020 11:26PM ADT
Moncton and Riverview firefighters put out one of four brush fires that investigators think were all deliberately set on Tuesday. (COURTESY WADE PERRY)
HALIFAX -- Fire investigators believe four brush fires that broke out last Tuesday afternoon near Moncton were deliberately set.
Crews responded to the fire around 5 p.m. and battled one large brush fire, and three medium-sized ones in an area west of Gunningsville Bridge along the Petitcodiac River.
Moncton Fire, along with crews from Riverview Fire, worked quickly to put them out.
They are deemed suspicious because of the proximity of the fires.
No injuries were reported and the investigation is ongoing.