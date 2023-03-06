Irish Descendants coming to the Maritimes for St. Patrick’s Day

The Irish Descendants are coming to the Maritimes for St. Patrick’s Day.

“When you get on stage, you get this euphoric feeling --- an intoxication that a lot of people never get to experience,” said band member Con O’Brien.

The Irish Descendants have brought Newfoundland folk and an electric live show to the Maritimes since the early 1990s.

Over 30 years later, original member O’Brien still loves getting the crowd hyped up.

“No matter if it’s 20 people or 20,000 --- I still put the same amount of effort into it,” said O’Brien.

He says the Irish Descendants are an all-ages band, comparing their appeal to a board game.

“If you look at a Hasbro game, it’s [ages] 9 to 90,” said O’Brien. “As comfortable as in a Kindergarten class as we are in a seniors’ home.”

And they can’t wait to get very comfortable inside the Lighthouse Arts Centre on March 17.

Fans can expect a fiddle, guitar, base and even a tin whistle.

“It’s a very lovely acoustic quartet, tight vocals and great musicianship,” said O’Brien.