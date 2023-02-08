Irish folk band Lunasa coming ashore in the Maritimes this week

Lunasa -- one of the most influential groups in traditional Irish music -- is headed to the Maritimes for three shows this week.

The band formed as a super group in 1997, combining members of other Irish bands from the previous decade.

“At the time, we were all in bands that were pretty happenin’,” says band member Kevin Crawford, who also played previously with critically-acclaimed band Moving Cloud.

One bandmate in particular draws a lot of attention -- Colin Farrell.

“He causes a lot of confusion both at the gigs and actually more especially when we check into hotels, people are really disappointed when they see that it’s not Colin Farrell, the guy that’s up for an Oscar,” says Crawford.

“But actually, our Colin is way more talented and better lookin’.”

This week, Lunasa returns to Atlantic Canada with shows in Fredericton, Saint John, N.B., and Halifax.

Concertgoers can expect songs from their latest album, “Cas,” which came out in 2018, plus a heap of new material.

“It’s kinda fiddle, flute, pipes primarily at the helm with the melody,” says Crawford. “And then guitar and double bass providing the oomph.”

Lunasa is performing at the Fredericton Playhouse Friday, the Imperial Theatre in Saint John Saturday and will finish at the Lighthouse Arts Centre in Halifax on Sunday.

Tickets are still available online.