HALIFAX -- Irving Oil will be laying off 250 workers, citing challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The number amounts to roughly 6 per cent of the New Brunswick-based company’s workforce across operations in Canada, the United States, Ireland and the United Kingdom.

“Today, we have shared with our employees the difficult decision to significantly reduce our workforce in light of the current economic challenges we face,” said President Ian Whitcomb and Executive Vice-President Sarah Irving in a statement on the company’s website.

“The challenges that we face in our business and our industry are unlike any we have ever experienced. Like many other organizations, we hoped to avoid this outcome as we worked hard to keep our business secure through the extreme challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This is the last decision we wanted to make and to all those impacted, we are sorry.”

No other details were released, including how many Canadian workers will be affected by the cuts.