Irving Oil weighing its options, including the possible sale of its assets

Irving Oil says it’s undertaking a “strategic review” with an eye to its future.

In a release Wednesday, the company says it’s looking at a number of options, including the sale of its assets.

“No decisions have been made about where this strategic review may lead,” the company said in the release. “Consideration will be give to a new ownership structure, a full or partial sale, or a change in the portfolio of our assets and how we operate them.”

Founded in 1924, Irving Oil operates Canada's largest refinery in Saint John along with more than 900 gas stations and distribution terminals spanning Eastern Canada and New England.

It also operates Ireland's only refinery, located in the village of Whitegate in County Cork.

In 2019, Irving Oil acquired Ireland’s Top Oil, a supplier of home heating oil, gas and diesel fuel.

The company established its European operations in 2014 with an office in London, England, and in Amsterdam.

