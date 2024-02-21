Irving Shipbuilding confirms name of employee who died at Halifax shipyard

Irving Shipbuilding has confirmed the name of the employee who died while working at the company’s Halifax shipyard Monday.

The company identified 43-year-old Jamie Knight in a Wednesday news release.

On Tuesday, the Halifax Regional Police confirmed a death at the Halifax shipyard was being investigated.

According to a news release from Halifax police, officers responded to a report of an injury at the 3099 Barrington Street address at roughly 11:40 a.m. Monday. Police said investigators from the Nova Scotia Department of Labour and the Integrated Criminal Investigation Division — which includes Halifax police, RCMP and civilian employees — are looking into the matter.

“A stop work order has been issued, and a review is underway of existing safe work procedures around snow removal processes, and mechanical assessment of the equipment involved,” wrote Monica MacLean, communications manager for the government of Nova Scotia, in an email to CTV News Tuesday.

She said the labour department cannot release any further information because the investigation is ongoing.

Irving Shipbuilding says the company is providing resources and support, which include “grief counselling services and granting leaves of absence to any employee who needs time away.”

“We are committed to understanding how the accident happened, acting on any recommendations arising from the investigations, learning from this, and moving forward together,” said Iriving Shipbuilding in the release.

With files from CTV Atlantic's Jacob Moore.

