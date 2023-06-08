Irving Shipbuilding puts $545,000 towards a net zero emissions harbour project

The Dartmouth ferry is seen en route to Halifax, Tuesday, June 6, 2023. (Courtesy: THE CANADIAN PRESS/Kelly Clark) The Dartmouth ferry is seen en route to Halifax, Tuesday, June 6, 2023. (Courtesy: THE CANADIAN PRESS/Kelly Clark)

Atlantic Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Edmonton

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Ottawa

Saskatoon

Vancouver

Regina

Vancouver Island