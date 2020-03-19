HALIFAX -- Irving has suspended all industrial operations at its shipyard in Halifax for a three-week period as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The shutdown at Halifax Shipyard, Marine Fabricators and Woodside Industries went into effect at 1 p.m. Thursday.

“This decision became necessary given the high density of the employee population in certain work areas, high absenteeism, and reduced critical vendor support in materials and services,” said the company in a statement.

Irving says the three-week period may be reduced or extended as circumstances change.

While Irving is suspending industrial operations, the company says in a statement that it will “continue support operations that can more reasonably comply with health authority guidelines during this COVID-19 crisis.”

This suspension of all industrial operations will affect about 1,100 of their 1,800 personnel.

Irving says all active unionized employees will be paid their regular base wages for Friday, March 20 and for the week of March 23. Employee health benefits will continue during the three-week period.

The company says it will continue to expand work-from-home options and other flexible work measures for remaining staff.

More to come.