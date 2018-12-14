

CTV Atlantic





Between gift-giving and party-going, there is a lot to navigate when it comes to cannabis at Christmas.

Whether you're hosting or a guest at a Christmas party, it’s best to be clear about your expectations when it comes to cannabis – the newly legal method of celebration this year.

“Etiquette is a difficult one right now because it is so new,” said event planner Amber Richards.

Do you bring a joint to the office party like you would a bottle of wine?

“The best idea is, if you want it, to be out in the open, that you have it, and that you're willing to share with others,” Richards said. “You may want to clear that with the host first to make sure they're ok with it.”

For some, cannabis at the Christmas party is no big deal.

“I kind of view it the same as alcohol,” says Alex Vass.“I think that you use marijuana the same as you would use alcohol, so if you have alcohol at a Christmas party, great. Bring your marijuana, bring your weed, and have a great time.”

Katie Armstrong says cannabis has already been a part of Christmas parties.

“I find people have been smoking it before it was legal, but I do believe that they should be able to smoke it at Christmas parties this year if they want to.”

Parties aren't the only place people could be finding cannabis this Christmas, it seems like it's on a few wish lists.

A national study released shows that 10 per cent of Canadians plan to give cannabis as a gift this holiday season. That number increases to 20 per cent for millennials.

Marijuana supplier Organigram doesn't have Christmas-specific cannabis gift packages, but they are seeing an interesting trend in the type of pot people are buying.

“Our Edison Reserve is our top-line product,” said Organigram chief commercial officerRay Gracewood. “We've got way more demand in the last week or two for that product specifically -- right across Canada -- and people are seemingly looking at it as an ideal gift for Christmas.”

So whether it's at a party or under the tree, there could be a lot of green around this Christmas.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Jonathan MacInnis.