Each province is taking a taking approach to cannabis and that includes a difference prince.

The entry level price will be almost $2 a gram less in Nova Scotia than in New Brunswick.

That has some wondering if there might be some cross-border shopping.

At a Cannabis NB store in Sackville - you be able to purchase one gram of marijuana for as little as eight dollars starting Wednesday.

At the NSLC in Amherst, just across the border about 15 minutes away, one gram will cost you as little as $6.33.

Is it worth the trip to save a little money?

“Most people won't want to drive all the way to Nova Scotia just to get a few bucks off,” said Nikhil Joshi.

But for some, it's not about the price, it's about getting the best bud for their buck.

“I often travel to Nova Scotia to get craft beers that are different than what they sell in New Brunswick,” said Ben Phillips. “So, if they have a wider selection, I would travel to Nova Scotia for that purpose, not for price.”

People will only be allowed to possess 30 grams of dry cannabis on their person at any one time.

That's equivalent to five grams of fresh or leafy cannabis or 15 grams of edible product, which will not be available in retail stores.

“A person is only allowed to buy and possess a certain amount, so I think that'll solve a lot of those cross-border issues,” said Sgt. Paul Gagne of the New Brunswick RCMP.

The cross-border pricing differences have created a lot of discussion over social media. On twitter, one person said “You're going to spend it in gas. Buy it in Sackville and save the money, time, and travel.”

Another chiming in, saying “people should try to buy in bulk, no matter the product. Purchasing 30 grams would save 50$ per trip.”

Many who plan on using cannabis once it's legal did not want to appear on camera. They say there's still a large stigma surrounding those who use the drug.

New Brunswick RCMP say they're not worried about those who cross the border from Nova Scotia with cannabis, but rather how much they cross with.

“A lot of people are going to go in and buy and consume, not necessarily knowing what all of the offences are,” said Gagne.

But residents say they're in no rush to leave -- all things considered.

“For two dollars, there's the price of gas to consider and the distance and the time spent,” said Thilo Joerger. “I don't think I would.”

There's no telling just how many will cross the border, or who will stay with what's familiar and buy their buds close to home.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Kate Walker.