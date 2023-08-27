'Is this the moment?': Country music superstar Keith Urban helps N.S. couple with gender reveal

A Nova Scotia couple that attended this weekend's YQM Festival in Dieppe, N.B., drove home Sunday with memories they will never forget, as well as quite the souvenir.

Dustin Reaney and Savanna Fougere are still on cloud nine after seeing Keith Urban on Friday night.

“I still think back, did that really happen? It’s like, when am I going to wake up?” said Reaney.

What happened was the couple from Lower Sackville, N.S., had a gender reveal for their baby done by Urban during his performance in front of more than 20,000 fans.

The pair got the idea a few weeks ago at the Cavendish Beach Music Festival in P.E.I., so they made up a sign -- complete with lights -- and brought it to New Brunswick for the three-day event.

With help from their friends and some new friends they made in the VIP section, they managed to get Urban's attention mid-song.

“Keith Urban was playing a song and he looked at the sign and he kind of like gave us the nod,” said Fougere. “After that song, he came over and was like, 'this young couple, they want to do a gender reveal,' and I don't remember much after that because I was so in shock.”

The moment was captured on video by their friend Justin MacNeil.

Urban comes over to the side of the stage and asks the couple how they are doing.

“Is this the actual reveal, is this the moment?” said Urban. “This is cool, here we go. It’s a boy!”

Fougere then asked if Urban could autograph the sign.

Urban went one step further and signed his guitar and then handed it to Reaney.

The couple would have been thrilled if any of the headliners did the reveal, but having Urban do it was extra special for Reaney.

“Honestly, I'm so happy Keith Urban did it because I saw him back in 2008 at the Commons in Halifax, and he puts on one heck of a show. He plays to his fans,” said Reaney.

It's the couple's first baby and Fougere wasn't even sure she wanted to know the gender.

“At the same time, it would have been amazing for a country singer, because I grew up listening to country, if they would announce it, so I was really hoping for that. We just did a sign and gave it our best shot,” said Fougere.

A souvenir to cherish, a gender reveal by a mega star and a weekend they'll never forget.

Reaney said he has no plans to sell Urban’s guitar.

“Oh heck no,” he said. “It’ll be an heirloom now.”

For more New Brunswick news visit our dedicated provincial page.