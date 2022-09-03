Is this your stuffed Bunny? A Nova Scotia farmer wants to know

The last thing Josh Oulton expected to see on the Noggins Farm corn maze while driving his tractor was a stuffed bunny.

“I looked down and there's the bunny,” said Oulton. “And I drove past it and turned around to do another trip. And as I was driving, I [could] remember a story repeating in my head.”

A story of a child losing their bunny in the maze last fall.

From what Oulton can recall, they went looking for the stuffed animal but came out empty-handed.

“I picked it up and brought it home. And I said, ‘Do you remember someone losing a bunny?’ And she said, ‘Sort of.’ And so I said, ‘Let’s take a picture of it and post it on Facebook.’”

Since then, the picture of the bunny has been circulating online, with many follow-ups.

People ask, “Does it have this? Does it have that? But we have never found the actual owner,” said Oulton.

Slightly scathed from its outdoor adventure, Oulton's family hopes to clean the bunny up and have it returned to the rightful owner.

Until its owner steps forward, he'll keep it on display at the farm.

“It’s seen better days for sure but it was still recognizable as a bunny. It was a tough bunny,” said Oulton.