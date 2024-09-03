ATLANTIC
Atlantic

    • Island-based air ambulance service returns to Grand Manan, N.B.

    This King Air 200, operated by Voyageur Aviation in partnership with Ambulance NB, made its first trip off Grand Manan, N.B., the afternoon of Sept. 3, 2024. (Nick Moore/CTV Atlantic) This King Air 200, operated by Voyageur Aviation in partnership with Ambulance NB, made its first trip off Grand Manan, N.B., the afternoon of Sept. 3, 2024. (Nick Moore/CTV Atlantic)
    Grand Manan, N.B., once again has its very own air ambulance service.

    The King Air 200, operated by Voyageur Aviation in partnership with Ambulance NB, made its first trip off the island Tuesday afternoon.

    The island lost its own air ambulance service in late 2022, after new federal regulations came into effect.

    Ambulance NB has been using a backup aircraft when necessary since March depending on pilot staffing, maintenance, and availability.

    More to come…

