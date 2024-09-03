Island-based air ambulance service returns to Grand Manan, N.B.

Grand Manan, N.B., once again has its very own air ambulance service.

The King Air 200, operated by Voyageur Aviation in partnership with Ambulance NB, made its first trip off the island Tuesday afternoon.

The island lost its own air ambulance service in late 2022, after new federal regulations came into effect.

Ambulance NB has been using a backup aircraft when necessary since March depending on pilot staffing, maintenance, and availability.

