HALIFAX -- All Canadian travellers are eligible to apply for a PEI Pass to visit Prince Edward Island.

Starting July 18, Prince Edward Island will be welcoming visitors from outside Atlantic Canada and the Magdalen Islands, which is three weeks earlier than originally planned.

If you are a Canadian who is fully vaccinated, you will be able to go to P.E.I. multiple times without needing to isolate if you have the pass.

"Canadians, without the PEI Pass, may also travel to PEI but must complete a self-isolation declaration form prior to travel, and isolate for eight days and be tested on their final day of isolation," the province said in a news release. "Public Safety officials are reminding applicants to apply at least ten days before their anticipated travel date. A high volume of applications is expected over the coming summer months, and the public’s patience is appreciated."

After completing the application, you'll get a confirmation e-mail with a submission ID. Personalized passes will then be sent seven to 10 business after that.

You can learn more about travelling to P.E.I. here.