SYDNEY RIVER, N.S. -- Tourism officials in Cape Breton have teamed up with the Summertime Revue to create a video that will tug on your heartstrings.

For any ex-pat Cape Bretoner who has missed the salt air and slower pace of home since the pandemic started, the music video aims at bringing them home.

Terry Smith is the CEO of Destination Cape Breton. He says with how hard-hit the island's tourism sector has been during COVID-19, they decided to try and draw in more Cape Bretoners living away and get some who may have been on the fence about a summer visit to pack their bags.

"We're already hearing it from many of them, some of them are saying it brings a tear to their eyes," says Smith.

"For those who might only come home every couple of years, we wanted to give them a little nudge that this is the year they should come home and support their tourism industry."

Maynard Morrison is with the Cape Breton Summertime Revue. He has teamed up with tourism officials to give this video an even more authentic taste of the island.

"It's something that we've been promoting since back in The Rise and Follies, starting in 1977," says Morrison.

For anyone stuck in a faraway city the past year and a half, crossing the Canso Causeway is something they could only dream of.

Jenn Sheppard says for Revue cast members coming together to record, this was also like a homecoming.

"When you see it, you really do feel like you've come back to the place where you're supposed to be," she says.

"The Summertime Revue hasn't had a chance to perform in a couple of years either, so as everybody was arriving back to do this, we all felt like it was old home week."

Morrison's family is also getting in on the action.

"My son M.J. lives in Calgary and he's going to be coming home for the first time in a couple of years," he says.

The video is being shared on social media and all sales and proceeds from the single are going to support the Savoy Theatre, also hit hard during COVID-19.

To top it off, Destination Cape Breton is putting on a contest where ex-pat Cape Bretoners could win a trip back home.

If you're a Cape Bretoner living away or a Caper at heart, share this video and you could win a week-long trip for 2 Back to Your Island! Learn more: https://t.co/EZBHa0OWx7#VisitCapeBreton https://t.co/6Xq2p0J5JI — Cape Breton Island (@TourismCB) August 10, 2021

"We're proud to be part of the pull-back, to have some people come back and remember what they loved about Cape Breton," says Sheppard.

A call to come home, the best way Capers know how.