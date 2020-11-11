HALIFAX -- On what will be a Remembrance Day like never before, the community of Guysborough, N.S., has come together to commemorate their veterans in a unique way.

Over 5,000 knitted and crocheted poppies will fill the walls of the Guysborough Branch of the Royal Canadian Legion on Wednesday.

“We decided we wanted to honour our two Second World War veterans at the local branch, especially this year,” explains Mary Desmond, Chaplin of Legion Branch 81. “We saw in the Netherlands they had a project similar to this, so we wanted to try to do something like that.”

The idea for the Guysborough Poppy Project actually began in early March, right before COVID-19 hit the Maritimes, but Desmond says it has taken on a special significance due to the pandemic.

“Because we’re not supposed to have any public events at all, we’re supposed to go and stand at the end of our driveway to commemorate Remembrance Day. But because of all the hard work we did, it is very important for us to see the finished project,” says Desmond.

Much of the knitting was done by members of the Upper Big Tracadie Senior Actions Club, but Desmond says the project was a complete community effort, and received support from across the country.

“We had about 37 knitters, but so many volunteers. People who donated, yarn, needles, tubs we could put the poppies in, transportation, decorations and so much more,” says Desmond. “We had people send materials from London, Ontario, Quebec, and even the youth, school students have participated.”

The project also received a grant from the Guysborough Community Wellness Fund.

The final product of all the work is over 5,000 knitted and crocheted poppies, which will be displayed at the local legion for the community to see.

The legion’s two living Second World War veterans won’t be able to view the display in person on Wednesday, but Desmond says they will still be able to take in all the community’s work.

“One of the veterans is in the nursing home, and one is in the hospital, but we are going to record the display live for them and take a piece to the nursing home and to the hospital,” says Desmond.

Desmond says the legion will be opened to the public on Saturday, to allow members of the community to walk through and see the display.

“It truly was a community effort, not just our local community, our country came together in a time when the pandemic separated us into our homes, it brought us all together under one little project in Guysborough County,” says Desmond.

Desmond says she hopes that the knitted poppy project becomes a tradition going forward.