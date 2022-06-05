'It definitely changes my life': P.E.I. becomes first Atlantic province to help cover costs of diabetes technology
Prince Edward Island has become the first province in Atlantic Canada to cover most of the cost of glucose sensor technology, often referred to as continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) or flash glucose monitoring systems.
It's good news for people living with diabetes on the island, who say real-time blood sugar information is all but required to manage the most severe cases.
The P.E.I. government says there are more than 15,000 Islanders living with diabetes, with about 10 per cent requiring intensive management.
The cost of a CGM is around $300 a month.
The new program, announced by the province in May, will cut that price down to less than $60 - a game changer for people like Kristen McCaffery.
“It definitely changes my life. I feel like I've had a car payment by accident that happened to me,” said McCaffrey, who uses the technology.
“So, it’ll allow me to buy extra groceries, or put that on my rent bill instead, or just pay for extra things.”
Extra money for food is a double benefit for people with diabetes, who have to manage diets very carefully -- something made even more difficult with food costs soaring.
Swings in blood sugar are dangerous, and a CGM provides a near constant stream of readings, making diabetes easier to manage.
“I can always have it, especially when I'm working and being a server,” she said. “It’s awesome to have that peace of mind when I’m so busy, that I can just check it right away instead of having to go back and prick my finger. It’s so much better.”
P.E.I. is one of only three provinces and territories in Canada to cover CGMs for type-1 and type-2 diabetes.
“I’m incredibly excited and proud of my province for taking such leadership on providing this, and doing so without the barrier of age and without the barrier of having to be living with type-1 diabetes,” said Brooks Roche, the patient knowledge and connection manager with Diabetes Canada.
“This is going to have profound implications on real people for a long, long time.”
Unlike the province’s insulin pump program, the CGM benefit is not restricted to people 25 and younger.
The program costs taxpayers $1.1 million, but advocates say it’s worth it because the improved health outcomes for people with diabetes will end up saving the province money in the long run.
