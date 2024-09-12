'It destroys everything': This Halifax-based organization is helping men recover from addictions
September is recovery month -- a time to recognize, encourage and understand those recovering from drug and alcohol addiction.
Every year, thousands of Canadians die from an overdose or the effects of addiction, and a non-profit in Halifax wants to help reduce those numbers.
Alcare Place was recently renamed to 2 Denarii Society. The organization’s executive director says the change is representative of their work.
“In short, the denarii was the coin or currency of the day in Roman times and it’s the story of the Good Samaritan who found a person who had to be set upon by bandits, beaten, robbed, let to die, and the Good Samaritan rounded that person up, got them to the inn, paid them two denarii so that person could have shelter, food and time to heal,” said Phil Bissett during an interview with CTV Morning Live.
“And that’s exactly what we do as a group, provide that shelter, that time for those meant to heal who can’t provide for themselves.”
Bissett said the biggest obstacle facing those starting recovery is the stigma that surrounds addiction.
“Admitting you have a problem and coming and asking for help, that’s the biggest stumbling block, to push aside your pride, admit you need help, you’re weak, and when you become weak you become strong,” Bissett said.
2 Denarii Society says it has had many success stories since it first launched in 1987.
Bissett adds the one he is most proud of is a former corrections officer who had success getting back to employment and reunited with his family.
“He’s coming back to sit in our group room this week to talk to the men that are there now starting their journey, and it’s just a tremendous success story, and when the men that are starting out see this, they take hope and take inspiration from that to carry on in their journey,” Bissett said.
The non-profit takes a holistic approach to recovery within a structured program.
“Intake is quite important. We want to make sure that the men who come in to us are ready to turn their life around and are committed to recovery or we don’t bring them in the door. There are many that are waiting,” Bissett said.
“The spiritual process can be a little scary, but it’s very simple really, it’s a migration away from being self-centred, self-serving to a position in life where you operate out of more concern for others, the community, your family and the people around you and the greater good. And that’s what the migration into recovery is all about.”
Bissett knowns firsthand what it’s like to live with an addiction. He struggled with drugs and alcohol for years and says it came close to taking his life.
“It destroyed my family. I was very isolated and came to a very small place in the world. It’s a great eraser of all things you value – family, bank accounts, self-esteem. It destroys everything. I was very fortunate many years ago that I was able to go to a place, much like the one I’m the executive director of today, and have that care and comfort provided so I could be restored to good purpose,” he said.
2 Denarii Society is currently located on Robie Street in Halifax and has been looking for a new location over the past few years.
Bissett said the organization has found a new potential site in east Dartmouth and is currently in talks with the community, politicians and government departments about a possible move to the area.
For more Nova Scotia news, visit our dedicated provincial page.
