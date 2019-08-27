

CTV Atlantic





It's been quite the turnaround for a community garden at the Glace Bay Food Bank that was ruined when someone doused it with oil.

Now, it's growing better than ever and new classes are being offered to help produce more green thumbs.

There were tears and outrage three years ago when this garden behind the Glace Bay Food Bank was soaked with some kind of furnace or motor oil.

The vegetables were destroyed in an act of senseless vandalism.

"It felt like someone walking on your grave, almost," said garden coordinator Kimberly McPherson. "Like somebody stealing everything that you put into. It was just horrible."

McPherson says at that time, she never would have imagined the garden growing back with this kind of a flourish.

And now, thanks in part to a grant, free weekly gardening programs are being offered here for seniors and youth.

"I suffer from bipolar disorder and this place kind of soothes me and keeps me calm," says gardener Fred Peach.

While people are coming here to learn how to grow their own vegetables, organizers say the classes cultivate an increased interest in what this garden does for those who depend on the food bank.

They have a goal this year of growing a new high of a thousand pounds of food.

A lot of it is going out in clients' weekly orders.

"Today we have lots of green, yellow, purple beans in the orders," said McPherson. "Snow peas, and we're going to put more carrots in the orders tomorrow."

Between the two programs, roughly two dozen people -- young and old -- are using the garden every week.

"I'm very proud of this garden and it helps many, many people," Peach said.

It's a way of giving back to a community that rallied around the garden when it was destroyed.

McPherson says if anything, it has come back better than before, in part thanks to better soil which was donated after the vandalism.

McPherson says what's really grown here is an interest in healthier eating.

"Seeing people ask me for lettuce now, who always came in asking for cake. 'Kim, please teach me how to make jam,'" she said. "For them to eat it, and be happy and healthy, and ask for it in the future, and 'how do I grow this?' That's the greatest benefit."

The garden is a place that, after a troubling incident, has managed to turn over a new leaf.

With files from CTV Atlantic's Ryan MacDonald.