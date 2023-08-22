'It has been incredibly difficult': Daycare waitlists cause concerns in Nova Scotia

Jessica Conrad is on the waitlist for a spot at the Portland Daycare Centre in Dartmouth, N.S.

It’s one of many facilities she has contacted.

“I lost count. I called anywhere that I can get their number,” said Conrad who has a nine-month-old son.

She’s been told her wait for a daycare spot could be a long-term proposition that could take until “at least 2025.”

Executive director Bonnie Minard says the Portland Daycare Centre is full with 91 spots taken.

“It has been incredibly difficult. Spaces have been lost in the HRM,” said Minard.

Minard says there is a waitlist of more than 160 infants at the Portland Daycare Centre.

“Toddler spaces are similar, up around 157,” added Minard, who said she has empathy for families, but as things stand now, there’s nothing she can do to help.

“Government has put a freeze on increasing spaces, so we can’t even do that if we want to.”

According to Minard, multiple levels of government assistance has helped some, but not enough.

Daycare fees in Nova Scotia have been frozen since 2018, which has caused financial strain.

“We are trying to manage a 2018 budget on 2023 prices,” said Minard.

Conrad said the ongoing situation has brought enormous stress and disruption.

“I am actually supposed to be going to NSCC this September,” said Conrad.

Instead, she‘ll likely take a year off school to stay home with her child.

