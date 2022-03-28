'It is electric': Soccer fans reach new levels of excitement as Canada punches ticket to World Cup

It was bedlam at the BMO Field in Toronto on Sunday as Canada clinched its first appearance in the FIFA World Cup since 1986.

Costa Elles, an elite soccer coach and former professional player, says he saw this moment coming months in advance.

“The last 24 games we played, we won 17 with three losses and four ties," said Elles. "So, we knew it was going to happen.”

According to Elles, soccer in Canada was primed and building towards this moment for decades. Increased player registration and enrollment, state of the art facilities and the development of elite coaches helped produce a new generation of soccer players at all levels.

“In the last 20 years, it’s been the commitment of parents and those involved in the sport that brought it to this point,” said Elles.

Soccer Nova Scotia Executive Director Brad Lawlor said the excitement over soccer in Canada is not just limited to this appearance in the 2022 World Cup.

“Don’t forget, in 2026 we are one of the hosts of the World Cup," said Lawler, who added soccer's success in Canada has also changed everyone’s performance expectations.

"It is not going to be enough to get there," said Lawlor. "They are actually competing.”

The owner of the Niche Lounge in downtown Halifax said when Canada plays in the World Cup, expect the fan celebrations on game-days to reach never before seen levels.

“It is electric," said George Eletheros. "Soccer fans love the sport and they love each other and we see it with the local team of the Wanderers.”

Eletheros said Canadians can expect to see that excitement nationally in much larger numbers when the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 begins in November.