    • 'It is really sad': Children at Cape Breton youth centre ask for food instead of toys in letters to Santa

    The staff at Clifford Street Youth Centre in North Sydney, N.S., was surprised to learn what some of the children were asking for in their letters to Santa.

    “I actually got a few of them turn around and tell me they want Rice Krispie squares, turkey dinner for their family, mom and dad,” said Brandy Burke, manager of the Clifford Street Youth Centre.

    The youth centre hands out more than 30,000 meals a year. It provides children in the area a safe place to learn and play, but this is the first time they've had requests for food at Christmastime — instead of toys.

    “It is really sad to know that young kids ages 5 to 18 are looking for food instead of toys at Christmas,” said Burke.

    Miranda Hawley, 15, has been coming to the centre for years.

    She considers it her second home and says it has helped change her life.

    “You would be able to talk to people and make new friends. I have social anxiety, so this place kind of opened me up to talking a bit more,” said Hawley

    Since going public, Burke says support has been pouring in.

    Their freezers are now full of food, including large turkeys and another room is full of toys and donations dropped off by people in the community.

    “Every time someone comes with something I fill up. I try not to break down in front of them, but I can't help it,” said Burke.

    For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.

