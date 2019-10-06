A portion of the Trans Canada Highway between Moncton and Fredericton is scheduled to return to two lanes.

The five km stretch has been reduced to one-lane since May because of damage caused by this year’s spring flood.

The company that maintains the highway, MRDC, says if all goes as planned, the lane will open on Friday.

It’s the second year in a row the route was closed because of flooding. MRDC says it cost them half a million to fix the damage last year. This year, it cost $700,000.

The Blaine Higgs government has spoken about its hope for a mitigation plan for the highway in the future.

“The highway would have to be raised by two or three feet for a section of probably four kilometres, or something like that,” Higgs said on May 2.

It’s unclear how it would be paid for.

“We have reviewed our agreement with MRDC; we are of the opinion that it is their responsibility to mitigate flooding on Route 2 and that’s the reason why in the spring we asked them for a plan to address this issue,” New Brunswick’s Transportation Minister Bill Oliver said in a statement to CTV News.

“To date, DTI has not received anything from MRDC. This is an issue that needs to be addressed and we are now moving forward to explore technical mitigation options. Any costs incurred associated with this will be dealt with through the current contract provisions.”

MRDC’s general manager chose not to comment at this time.

The province and company are in a 30-year contract for the maintenance of the highway from Moncton to Fredericton.

The 195 km four-lane divided route was completed in 2001.

With files from CTV Atlantic's Laura Brown