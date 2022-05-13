'It makes me feel good': N.S. girl battling cancer raises money to make other kids’ wishes come true
Music is a passion that has helped Molly Wadden through the fight of her life. Now, she wants to use her voice to help others.
"I know what it's like to be in the position,” said Molly.
At 12 years old, Molly is battling Ewing Sarcoma -- a form of bone cancer. She says having the disease has been as tough emotionally as it is physically. It's meant missing a lot of school, and time with friends.
But through it all, she's had her music.
Now, Molly will use music to raise money for other kids who might have to deal with something similar.
"Not only am I doing something that makes me happy, that I love to do, but it's helping other people,” said Wadden.
Her father says his daughter is the bravest person he knows.
"It's really not me, it is Molly. She has felt very strongly about making a difference,” said Jeff Wadden.
Jeff says Molly has kept her cancer journey pretty private until now. But after being taken to Disney through the Make-A-Wish Foundation, she wanted to do something public so she could pay it forward.
"She's special. She always has been. It's no surprise to me. That's who she is. She wants to help others. It's something that I think is just part of her. She seems to be drawn to people in need, and always has been," said Jeff.
Since the very beginning, music has been something that's bonded the father and daughter.
"I love music. It's something that I've had since I could talk,” said Molly. “I would just hum songs, or me and dad would just be in the car and sometimes I would sing randomly. It's something that has always been there."
Molly and her dad will be performing at the Cape Breton Farmer’s Market on Saturday.
"It makes me feel good when I do good things for other people," said Molly.
This weekend's proceeds will go to Make-A-Wish.
In the future, Molly hopes to give back to other organizations like the IWK Health Centre, Caleb's Courage and the Cape Breton Regional Hospital Foundation.
"Hopefully it inspires more people to try to help other people, or raise awareness that this is here, and it's happening, and there are kids going through it. Because you never really know until it happens," she said.
