‘It means everything’: N.S. program makes waterskiing accessible for people with disabilities

A waterskiing organization in Dartmouth, N.S., is helping amateur water sport enthusiasts hit the waves in an accessible way.

Water Ski Wakeboard Nova Scotia teaches anybody from any skill level how to waterski along the East Coast.

It’s something Michelle Mahoney never saw herself doing five or 10 years ago.

“I would have thought you were crazy,” she says. “I am a water skier. How cool is that?”

Organizer Claudia Currie says it’s important for water sports programming to continue.

“We are in the top three provinces in Canada providing ski-ability to skiers,” Currie says. “It’s a nice program and we need to keep moving forward.”

Participants use a sit-ski attached to a rope that volunteers tow from a boat. Following closely behind is a chase boat for when skiers crash into the water.

“The skier can get the feeling of gliding over the water and the water in their face, and feeling the acceleration of a sport that is a lot of fun,” Currie said.

For Annabelle Percell, 20 years had gone by since she dipped her toes in the water.

“It means everything because disabled people are often left behind, and now there is surf-ability and ski-ability that’s getting people out,” Percell said.

With financial support from all three levels of government, the program provides volunteers with professional training and proper equipment.

“We’re out doing some talent ID, helping provinces build their program, show them new equipment and show them other techniques,” said David Wassill, chair of the Waterski Waveport Canada Adaptive Council.

Since getting involved with the program last year, Mahoney is proud to take on another sport she enjoys.

“Just making adaptations, anything is possible,” she said. “It’s just a matter of having creativity and all of these people, it makes it run, because of the people and resources that are with us.”

While the program is coming to an end later this week as the summer season reaches its sunset, interested participants can explore Water Ski Wakeboard Nova Scotia’s website for more information about its programming.