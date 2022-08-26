‘It means everything’: N.S. program makes waterskiing accessible for people with disabilities
A waterskiing organization in Dartmouth, N.S., is helping amateur water sport enthusiasts hit the waves in an accessible way.
Water Ski Wakeboard Nova Scotia teaches anybody from any skill level how to waterski along the East Coast.
It’s something Michelle Mahoney never saw herself doing five or 10 years ago.
“I would have thought you were crazy,” she says. “I am a water skier. How cool is that?”
Organizer Claudia Currie says it’s important for water sports programming to continue.
“We are in the top three provinces in Canada providing ski-ability to skiers,” Currie says. “It’s a nice program and we need to keep moving forward.”
Participants use a sit-ski attached to a rope that volunteers tow from a boat. Following closely behind is a chase boat for when skiers crash into the water.
“The skier can get the feeling of gliding over the water and the water in their face, and feeling the acceleration of a sport that is a lot of fun,” Currie said.
For Annabelle Percell, 20 years had gone by since she dipped her toes in the water.
“It means everything because disabled people are often left behind, and now there is surf-ability and ski-ability that’s getting people out,” Percell said.
With financial support from all three levels of government, the program provides volunteers with professional training and proper equipment.
“We’re out doing some talent ID, helping provinces build their program, show them new equipment and show them other techniques,” said David Wassill, chair of the Waterski Waveport Canada Adaptive Council.
Since getting involved with the program last year, Mahoney is proud to take on another sport she enjoys.
“Just making adaptations, anything is possible,” she said. “It’s just a matter of having creativity and all of these people, it makes it run, because of the people and resources that are with us.”
While the program is coming to an end later this week as the summer season reaches its sunset, interested participants can explore Water Ski Wakeboard Nova Scotia’s website for more information about its programming.
Canada's real estate market is cooling. Here's what to expect this fall
After fuelling Canada's economy through the COVID-19 pandemic, the real estate market is showing signs of weakness as home prices fall and bidding wars dissipate. It's welcome news for prospective buyers hoping for a better price. But as the busy fall season nears, realtors and economists are at odds over how long the pricing slide will last and how low it will go.
Moderna sues Pfizer, BioNTech for patent infringement over COVID vaccine
Moderna is suing Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech for patent infringement in the development of the first COVID-19 vaccine approved in the United States, alleging they copied technology that Moderna developed years before the pandemic.
DEVELOPING | Major police incident leaves hundreds of BC Ferries passengers stranded
Hundreds of BC Ferries passengers were stranded on the water for hours Thursday night and into Friday morning after a major police incident aboard a ship.
You have a doppelganger and probably share DNA with them, new study suggests
Two strangers who are completely unrelated look so similar, even facial recognition software had a hard time telling them apart from identical twins. But now scientists think they can explain what it is that makes them look so similar -- and could explain why each of us may have doppelganger.
Canadian climber dies after falling off Mount Rainier in Washington state
A Canadian climber fell to his death in Mount Rainier National Park in Washington state earlier this week, officials said Thursday.
3 people injured in shooting in Ottawa's ByWard Market
Emergency crews responded to the shooting on York Street in Ottawa's ByWard Market, between Sussex Drive and ByWard Market Square, at approximately 2:20 a.m. Friday.
Trump search affidavit to be released, portions blacked out
The U.S. Justice Department is set to release Friday a heavily blacked out document explaining the justification for an FBI search of former President Donald Trump's Florida estate earlier this month, when agents removed top secret government records and other classified documents.
Freeland shrugs off criticism in Kushner book, says Canada just responded to a bully
Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland says former U.S. President Donald Trump used "bully" tactics during negotiations on a new North American free-trade agreement more than two years ago.
George Foreman accused of sexual abuse by daughters of his former associates, lawsuits show
Two women have accused former heavyweight boxing champion George Foreman of sexually abusing them when they were minors in the 1970s, according to lawsuits filed this week.
BREAKING | Ontario COVID-19 Science Advisory Table is being dissolved
An independent group of volunteer scientists and public health experts who have advised the Doug Ford government on the response to the COVID-19 pandemic since July 2020 has been informed that it will be dissolved as of next month.
Doug Ford set to make announcement in Niagara Falls, Ont.
Ontario Premier Doug Ford will make an announcement in Niagara Falls on Friday.
Woman charged $8,000 after rental car company claims she drove 36,000 kilometres in three days
A woman who rented a car in Toronto said she was charged $8,000 after the company claimed she drove nearly the distance of the Earth's circumference in three days.
Serious early morning crash closes busy northeast intersection
At least three vehicles were involved in a serious collision early Friday morning at the intersection of 16th Avenue and Edmonton Trail N.E. that sent four people to hospital.
Man in life-threatening condition following savage attack
Calgary police are investigating another violent scene in the city after a man was brutally beaten by attackers in a park.
-
WEATHER | Rain, storms ahead of another heat wave in Calgary
There's a risk of a Friday afternoon storm in Calgary and the city is expected to experience another heat wave beginning next week.
Francois Legault in enviable position as Quebec election campaign set to begin
François Legault's win in the 2018 provincial election marked the start of a new era in Quebec politics after nearly 50 years of federalist-versus-separatist two-party rule.
Mothers-to-be worried as Quebec monitors global epidural catheter shortage
According to the Quebec Health Department, the province is not currently experiencing a deficit of epidural catheters.
Montreal researchers discover rare extrasolar 'waterworld'
A team of researchers led by a Montreal PhD student has discovered a planet outside our solar system that has the potential to harbour life and that they believe is covered entirely in water.
Fire at west-end recycling facility passes 12-hour mark
A fire at a west Edmonton recycling facility was still burning Friday morning, more than 12 hours after it was first reported.
NATO secretary-general, prime minister visit northern Alberta military base
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg will be in Cold Lake, Alta., today as they wrap up a visit focused on northern defences.
Many Canadian doctors struggle with burnout, depression and anxiety: survey
The well-being of physicians across Canada has significantly decreased with many doctors reporting poorer mental health than before the COVID-19 pandemic, a new survey suggests.
Public asked to stay away from fire in Mattice
Ontario Provincial Police are investigating a fire in a small northern community on Highway 11 about 30 kilometres east of Hearst on Friday morning and are asking the public to avoid the area.
Affordable modular home project aims to make northern homeownership a reality
There is an innovative initiative underway in Sudbury that aims to address the affordable housing crisis.
Personal tragedy in a public space: Police investigate body found on Wellington Street
For the second time this week members of the public have been confronted with personal tragedy with a body discovered on the front lawn along a high-traffic London commuter route.
Aftermath: $20M spent and Wheatley still not safe
Friday Aug. 26, 2022, marks the one-year anniversary of the explosion that rocked the small fishing community in Southwestern Ontario.
Are you leaving a big enough tip? Londoners ponder pandemic trend
Londoners are usually leaving a few extra coins in the gratuity jar at restaurants, bars, and other service-based businesses.
Manitoba senior scammed out of more than $50,000 speaks out
After being scammed out of tens of thousands of dollars over 10 days, a Manitoba senior is concerned her bank did not stop the unusual financial activity.
Vancouver police say Ojibwa man who died after beanbag shooting had been asking for help
Vancouver police say a man who died after officers used a beanbag shotgun on Monday had asked bystanders for help following a “violent incident” that occurred moments earlier.
Two charged after Winnipeg police seize meth, bear spray, stolen cheques
Two Winnipeggers are facing charges after police seized meth, bear spray and stolen cheques and identity documents.
3 people injured in shooting in Ottawa's ByWard Market
Emergency crews responded to the shooting on York Street in Ottawa's ByWard Market, between Sussex Drive and ByWard Market Square, at approximately 2:20 a.m. Friday.
'We're not leaving:' Deadline passes for The United People of Canada to leave Ottawa church
Ottawa police say they will maintain an "enhanced presence" at a church in Ottawa's Lowertown neighbourhood, where members of a Freedom Convoy-affiliated group remain despite an eviction deadline passing for them to leave.
What's happening in Ottawa this weekend: Aug. 26-28
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at activities and events happening in Ottawa, eastern Ontario and western Quebec during the final weekend of August.
Mike Babcock resigns as U of S Huskies head coach
Mike Babcock has resigned as head coach of the University of Saskatchewan Huskies men's hockey team.
Dawn Walker’s family relieved she’s back in Canada, awaiting court dates in Saskatoon
An Oregon judge ordered Dawn Walker to be returned to Canada on Tuesday, and her sister Kathy confirmed Walker is now in Surrey, B.C. awaiting a return to Saskatoon.
20 tornados confirmed in Sask. so far this summer: Environment Canada
Saskatchewan has seen 20 confirmed tornados so far this season with two more possible twisters still under investigation, according to Environment Canada meteorologist Terri Lang.
Vancouver police say Ojibwa man who died after beanbag shooting had been asking for help
Vancouver police say a man who died after officers used a beanbag shotgun on Monday had asked bystanders for help following a “violent incident” that occurred moments earlier.
'We're all needing connection': TikTok videos show mass singalong on Vancouver transit
Jill Samycia started a singalong on the Burrard Chinook SeaBus route last weekend and a couple videos showing passengers harmonizing to Adele's "Someone Like You" has since garnered thousands of views online.
20 tornados confirmed in Sask. so far this summer: Environment Canada
Saskatchewan has seen 20 confirmed tornados so far this season with two more possible twisters still under investigation, according to Environment Canada meteorologist Terri Lang.
'Sleepless night': After-dark arts festival set to illuminate downtown Regina
Downtown Regina will illuminate on Saturday during Nuit Blanche, a free arts festival that takes place after dark.
Sask. family struggles to bring daughter with rare condition home from hospital due to lack of rural medical supports
A Saskatchewan family is highlighting the need for more medical supports in rural communities after they say they could be forced to relocate in order to seek treatment for their daughter.
Independent report into prolific offenders in B.C. delayed, province says
The B.C. government says it will be delayed in releasing a study into prolific criminal offenders in the province due to the complexity of the issue and the volume of feedback investigators have received.
B.C. First Nation unveils $25M wastewater treatment plant
The Ahousaht First Nation northwest of Tofino, B.C., is celebrating the opening of its new wastewater treatment plant. The treatment plant opened on Wednesday on Flores Island, where the First Nation is located, just off western Vancouver Island.
