‘It’s a big price jump’: summer surge in demand for home heating oil ahead of the carbon tax
It may be the last thing on your mind heading into the long weekend, but many Nova Scotians who heat with oil are booking a quick top-up in the next few days, hoping to save some money before the federal carbon tax takes effect on July 1.
"Friday will be the busiest day for us,” said James Farquhar, GM of Scotia Fuels in Halifax.
"It's going to go up $17.38. That's a big price jump."
The company alerted customers to the increase at the beginning of the month, and posted an explainer and further fuel breakdown on its website
Along with the diesel and heating oil numbers, it says gasoline rises $0.1431 per litre, kerosene increases by $0.1678 and propane rises by $0.1006.
"We've had a lot of requests and we've been managing them. We're just getting them done as we can before the first of the month,” said Farquhar, adding many customers are sharing opinions with the company.
"Most of them keep their comments relatively clean,” he said with a smile.
“A few of them have been a little irate, but you know, there's nothing we can [do] and the customers understand that. It's a new form of tax and we all have to pay.”
“I certainly feel great that we're trying to do things to make the environment better, and we all understand climate change, and we have to do things better. The way the tax is rolling out, it's a big price, but also with the rebates coming back, it just feels like it's a little mismanaged."
That’s a sentiment not shared by the Liberal MP for Halifax.
“Carbon pricing is widely understood as one of the most effective means of reducing carbon pollution,” Andy Fillmore told CTV News, Tuesday.
“In Nova Scotia, we have a large, rural population and that is why the federal backstop, called the Climate Incentive Payment, of $250 every quarter for a family of four, will come to about $1,000 a year, is going to offset the increase that people will see at the pump, and people can do their own math of their own vehicle and how they put, but they will see, by and large, that they come out ahead,” said Fillmore.
“The way that carbon pricing works is that people who pollute more, pay more. And in Nova Scotia, like the rest of the country, the people that tend to pollute more - it’s a very small proportion of the community, tend to be wealthier. Why? Because they tend to take vacations on jet planes, they tend to own more vehicles, bigger houses with high ceiling that require more energy to heat them, and so those are the people who may come out behind on the Climate Incentive Payment,” he said.
“The majority of Nova Scotians will come out ahead, especially when you consider there’s a rural ‘top-up’,” he added.
Unconvinced, the four Atlantic Premiers wrote to the Prime Minister last week, requesting an urgent meeting and a deferral on the carbon tax.
In a late day email to CTV News Monday, the PMO confirmed receipt.
“Our focus is always working collaboratively with provinces to make life more affordable for Canadians while taking action on climate change which is driving devastating extreme weather like Hurricane Fiona and unprecedented wildfires,” said the note.
“As the world is quickly shifting towards a net zero economy, we must also keep Canada competitive and make the necessary investments that will drive clean growth and create good jobs from coast to coast to coast.”
“We have received this correspondence and ministers are engaged on this file, just as they are on doing this important work across the country. The Prime Minister frequently speaks with the premiers on a number of issues facing Canadians and looks forward to continuing to be in touch,” it concluded.
Noting other federal incentives like rebates for heat pumps, Fillmore also shifted blame to the provincial government.
“The reason that the Climate Incentive Program is coming to Nova Scotia is that the provincial government recently cancelled the Cap and Trade Program. That’s not a bad thing: cap and trade wasn’t really working, it wasn’t growing the way that it need to meet our increasingly aggressive carbon reduction plans. It needed to be replaced with something, but the provincial government failed to replace it with anything. In Canada, we have a law that says provinces and territories must meet minimum standards, and Nova Scotia became one of those provinces that failed to meet the law. That’s why this program is happening.”
On Monday, Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston told CTV News Ottawa had rejected his government’s provincial plan simply because there was no carbon tax component.
“CARP members are telling me they’re really confused by the carbon tax,” said Bill Van Gorder, chief policy officer for the Canadian Association of Retired Persons.
“It’s very awkward. It hasn’t been explained well. At CARP, we have asked for explanations that are written in layman’s language so people can understand, but we still haven’t got that. And we talk to politicians, and we get the party line about it,” said Van Gorder.
“CARP members in Nova Scotia are feeling like ping pong balls, the provincial government says they don’t want to do it this way, and the federal government says we have to do something, and we’re caught in the middle while they can’t come to some kind of agreement,” he said, adding many pensioners are also unsure they’ll be able to handle the financial strain.
“They can’t afford it, and they’re telling us they can’t afford it,” he said.
“Some of them have done the math on the money that the government says they’re going to send back, which sounds like it’s going to be three hundred and something every quarter or something like that, but if you look at the extra that you’re going to pay for gas for your car, and oil for your home, it doesn’t add up,” he said.
“They agree and want to do something good for the environment. We all want to leave it better than we found it for our grandchildren, but they don’t understand how this tax - this large tax - is really going to fix the situation,” said Van Gorder.
“”It's a lot of money up front, and it's hard to change habits. We still have to drive to work. We still have to get our groceries. We still have to heat our homes,” said Farquhar, noting his family business will have to evolve in the future.
"There's no growth in the oil business at this time. We've got to look at pivoting at some point in time, but in the interim, just trying to keep the business going among climate change, among all the new taxes,” he said.
For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
What a highly anticipated report on grocery store competition reveals about profit margins, barriers
Here are the key takeaways and recommendations from a report calling on all levels of government to boost competition in the grocery industry, in a bid to lower prices for shoppers.
Toronto Star owner Nordstar in talks to merge with Postmedia
Postmedia Network Canada Corp. says it is in talks to merge with Nordstar Capital LP, the owner of Metroland Media Group and the Toronto Star.
Musk accepts training offer from Canadian MMA icon GSP for cage fight against Zuckerberg
Tesla CEO Elon Musk is seemingly preparing for a cage fight against Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg after he accepted a training offer from Canadian MMA icon Georges St-Pierre.
Human relatives used tools to butcher and likely eat each other 1.45 million years ago: study
Marks on a fossilized shin bone are the oldest clear evidence of human relatives using stone tools to butcher and likely eat each other, according to a new study.
More than two thirds of young Canadians say homeownership is out of reach compared to their parents: BMO
Amid Canada’s fluctuating housing market conditions, interest rate hikes and a possible recession, the majority of young Canadians say homeownership is out of reach for them, according to a survey from the Bank of Montreal.
Feds announce new digital nomad strategy for foreign workers
Canada's minister of immigration, refugees and citizenship has introduced a digital talent attraction strategy that includes a digital nomad program, allowing more foreigners to work and live in Canada.
What happened to Jodi? Iowa TV anchor still missing 28 years later
On June 27, 1995, authorities believe TV news anchor Jodi Huisentruit was abducted while she was on her way to work in Mason City, Iowa and hasn’t been heard from since.
Health Canada recalls series of car seats manufactured in China, sold on Temu.com
Health Canada has issued recall notices for several children's car seats manufactured in China and sold online that it says have not been certified to meet Transport Canada safety regulations.
Canada inflation: Here's what will cost you more at the grocery store
A slight overall reduction in the rate of inflation did not impact grocery prices in Canada, a new report from Statistics Canada shows. Here's which foods are still costing Canadians the most.
Toronto
-
Someone in Canada is one day away from losing $70M
A life-changing lottery ticket is about to expire if it goes unclaimed for one more day. The clock will hit the final buzzer Wednesday night.
-
'It's so dangerous,' parents of Toronto 'rooftopper' warn after son plunges to his death
The parents of a young man who plunged to his death from a downtown Toronto tower last month are coming forward to warn others about what they view as the dangerous pastime of 'rooftopping,' which they believe played a role in their son’s death.
-
Toronto police search for four-year-old missing since last week
Toronto police are reaching out to the public for help locating a four-year-old child who has been missing for the past five days.
Calgary
-
Langdon property owners fearful of accused serial rapist Robert Mantha's potential release
A bail decision is expected Friday in the case against 59-year-old Richard Robert Mantha, who is accused of kidnapping and sexually assaulting five women.
-
Woman found dead in southeast Calgary; homicide unit investigating
The Calgary Police Service's homicide unit is investigating a suspicious death in the city's southeast.
-
Lethbridge man facing child pornography, sexual assault charges involving 13-year-old girl
A 19-year-old Lethbridge man is facing child pornography charges in connection to the sexual assault of a teen while she was unconscious.
Montreal
-
Inuk teen displaced from foster homes 78 times before her suicide: Quebec coroner
A Quebec coroner has released a report citing a 'shocking' number of times an Inuk teenager was moved from foster home to foster home before her suicide in 2019.
-
Company building Montreal's REM hit with health and safety violations
The company responsible for building Montreal's REM light rail has violated multiple health and safety regulations during the construction of the railway that put workers at risk, according to reports issued by Quebec's occupational health and safety commission (CNESST).
-
Rain helps firefighters' efforts in Quebec, but not enough of it to extinguish flames
This week's rainfall likely won't be enough to extinguish the wildfires in northern Quebec, but the wet weather could give firefighters a chance to get ahead of the flames, officials said Tuesday.
Edmonton
-
Human remains found after vehicle fire northeast of Edmonton
Human remains were found on Tuesday after a vehicle fire northeast of Edmonton Monday night.
-
'I felt so violated': Edmonton woman scammed while using Facebook
A local woman is warning others after she was victimized by multiple scammers while using Facebook, and one expert said this new scam can have long-reaching consequences for victims, while perpetrators are unlikely to face any.
-
'Unprecedented in our city': Leduc mayor shuts down council meeting amid transphobic rant
The "public commentary" portion of a city council meeting in Leduc, Alta., ended abruptly Monday night when a woman insisted colours of the Progress Pride flag stand for bestiality, necrophilia and paedophilia.
Northern Ontario
-
Nearly 300K hectares burned in Ontario wildfires, extremely poor air quality continues
Here is everything you need to know about the wildfires in northern Ontario for Tuesday, June 27.
-
Safety advice from Downtown Timmins BIA sparks angry reaction
On Monday afternoon, the Downtown Timmins BIA posted safety tips on its social media platform on how to stay safe when you’re downtown.
-
Collision closes one lane of Hwy. 11 near North Bay
Few details are known, but a collision Tuesday evening has closed all northbound lanes on Highway 11.
London
-
Harassment charge laid following Parkhill, Ont. drag queen story time event
Middlesex OPP have laid a criminal harassment charge against Bubba Pollock stemming from an incident at a drag queen story time event in Parkhill last April.
-
Theft of high-end vehicles prompts large police response in east London, Ont.
An investigation into the theft of multiple high-end vehicles prompted a large police response at a residence in east London, Ont. Tuesday morning.
-
Downtown apartment fire forces tenants out of their homes
Dozens of residents were forced out onto the street Tuesday afternoon when a fire broke out on the third floor of a downtown apartment building.
Winnipeg
-
Tornado warning downgraded, severe thunderstorm warnings remain in Manitoba
A tornado warning in part of southern Manitoba has been downgraded, though severe thunderstorm warnings and watches remain.
-
Manitoba town declares state of local emergency amid wildfire
A Manitoba town has declared a local state of emergency as a forest fire burns close to the community.
-
Three tornadoes confirmed in Manitoba: ECCC
Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) has confirmed three tornadoes touched down in Manitoba last week.
Ottawa
-
Cornwall, Ont. woman fighting for access to life-changing drug
A Cornwall, Ont. woman living with cystic fibrosis is fighting to receive coverage for a $308,000-per-year drug that could help treat her disease and save her life.
-
Two men critically injured after being hit by lightning on golf course
Two men are in life-threatening condition after being hit by lightning on a golf course in Kanata on Monday.
-
Bylaw charges pending against Escapade Music Festival over noise complaints
Ottawa Bylaw is laying charges against the Escapade Music Festival over noise complaints, saying festival organizers did not obtain a noise exemption.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon boy with Crohn's disease left to suffer after GI specialist leaves
A Saskatoon mother has been left wondering what to do about her son's stomach pains after the province's last remaining pediatric gastroenterologist resigned.
-
Man charged with murder in connection to 2006 Sask. grad party killing
Saskatchewan RCMP have made an arrest in the death of a 19-year-old at a high school party in Regina Beach, Sask. in 2006.
-
Saskatoon man being put back on trial for rape has a history of sexual violence
A Saskatoon man being put back on trial for sexual assault after an appeal court decision has a history of sexual violence, according to court records.
Vancouver
-
'It’s quite demoralizing': New Vancouver mom ticketed $230 over back-loading bike rack
An East Vancouver woman is speaking out after receiving a $230 ticket over having a back-loading bike rack on her vehicle, just five minutes into her first night out as a new mother.
-
Nickelback to be inducted into BC Entertainment Hall of Fame Wednesday
The Alberta-born, frequently B.C.-based quartet will be inducted into the BC Entertainment Hall of Fame with a StarWalk ceremony on downtown Vancouver's Granville Street at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday.
-
Man arrested after armed robbery in New Westminster
The suspect in an armed robbery in New Westminster last week has been arrested, and police say they’re recommending three charges against him.
Regina
-
Man charged with murder in connection to 2006 Sask. grad party killing
Saskatchewan RCMP have made an arrest in the death of a 19-year-old at a high school party in Regina Beach, Sask. in 2006.
-
'Probably won't sleep tonight': Pats' Bedard hours away from hearing name called at NHL Draft
On Wednesday Connor Bedard is expected to hear his name called as the first overall pick to the Chicago Blackhawks in the 2023 National Hockey League (NHL) Draft taking place in Nashville, Tenn.
-
Shared e-scooter program will officially launch in Regina tomorrow
Fans of e-scooters in Regina will get to see the program come to fruition as it is officially launching on Wednesday.
Vancouver Island
-
Airline announces new non-stop flights between Victoria and Toronto
Porter Airlines is adding Victoria to its route network starting this summer, with direct flights between Toronto Pearson International Airport and Victoria International Airport.
-
Death cap mushrooms emerge in Greater Victoria
A Greater Victoria municipality is warning residents that a highly toxic and potentially deadly mushroom is once again growing in the region.
-
Victoria police seek wanted man, urge public to call 911
Victoria police are asking the public to be on the lookout for a 37-year-old man who is wanted after warrants for his arrest were issued for multiple firearms charges.